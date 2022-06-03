 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas Rangers lineup for June 3, 2022

Texas takes on the hated M’s of S

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Texas Rangers lineup for June 3, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the M’s.

The Texas Rangers start a three game home series against the much hated and feared Mariners of the Pacific Northwest. Newly promoted spark plug Josh Smith is back in the leadoff spot once again.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

White — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time

Loading comments...