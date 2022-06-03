Texas Rangers lineup for June 3, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Logan Gilbert for the M’s.

The Texas Rangers start a three game home series against the much hated and feared Mariners of the Pacific Northwest. Newly promoted spark plug Josh Smith is back in the leadoff spot once again.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

White — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time