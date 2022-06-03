Rangers recall Allard, option Reks

The Texas Rangers have recalled Kolby Allard from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned outfielder Zach Reks to AAA Round Rock.

I’m not entirely sure what the purpose of this move is. It gets the Rangers back to a nine man bullpen and three man bench. Maybe Brock Burke and Garrett Richards each going two innings last night has the Rangers wanting a long man in case a starter gets knocked out early in this series. I don’t know.

In any case, Jose Leclerc is eligible to return from the injured list on Monday, and so Allard’s stay in the majors may be a short one.

Speaking of relievers recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Rangers also announced that Jonathan Hernandez is starting a rehab assignment tonight with Round Rock. That would seem to put him on track to be activated in a couple of weeks, as well.