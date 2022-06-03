24-27 - Barlow blows it as Rangers are thwarted by Mariners 4-3

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Seattle Mariners scored four runs.

I’ve never liked the month of June.

Player of the Game: Dane Dunning followed up one of his worst outings of the season in that abysmal finale from Oakland with a really nice start for the Rangers tonight.

Dunning provided seven innings of two-run ball on three hits with zero free passes and seven Ks. Unfortunately, the 9th inning happened and Texas did not win.

Up Next: The Rangers and Mariners reconvene to play tomorrow afternoon with RHP Glenn Otto next up for Texas against LHP Marco Gonzales for Seattle.

Saturday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CDT.