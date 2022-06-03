Minor league update for 6/3/22

Ryan Garcia started for Down East in his first official game action since July, 2019. The 2019 second rounder allowed no runs in 2.2 IP, striking out three while allowing one run and one hit. Josh Stephan struck out nine in five innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. Maximo Acosta had a double and a walk.

Down East box score

Marc Church pitched a scoreless inning for Hickory, walking one and striking out one. Angel Aponte homered. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits. Cody Freeman and Trevor Hauver each had a hit and a walk. Luisangel Acuna and Aaron Zavala each had hits.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent was terrific for Frisco, throwing seven innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning. Ezequiel Duran had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

A.J. Alexy allowed four runs in five innings of work for Round Rock, striking out six and walking two. Hever Bueno allowed five runs in 1.2 IP. Nick Snyder allowed a run in 0.1 IP. Jonathan Hernandez, in his first rehab appearance, faced four batters, allowing two walks and striking out one.

Nick Solak homered. Bubba Thompson singled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dodgers-vs-express/2022/06/03/665070#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=665070