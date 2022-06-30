Minor league update for 6/29/22

Emiliano Teodo started for Down East, giving up four runs on six hits, including a pair of homers, in five innings, striking out four and walking two. Jose Corniell threw four shutout innings, striking out six and walking three.

Ian Moller homered and walked. Alejandro Osuna was three for four with a double and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a hit. Abelmeric Ortiz had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Ricky Vanasco threw five innings, striking out ten batters, walking one, and allowing two runs on seven hits. Thomas Saggese had a single, a double and a walk. Aaron Zavala and Luisangel Acuna each had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford got the start for Frisco and allowed four runs on four hits and a walk in five innings of work, striking out three. Justin Foscue and David Garcia each had hits.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn had perhaps his best start of the year for Round Rock, going 6.2 IP, allowing a run on a solo home run, striking out eight and walking two. Jonathan Hernandez and Yerry Rodriguez each struck out two in an inning of work.

Steele Walker was three for four with a homer. Andy Ibanez was two for four with a homer. Nick Solak had a homer and a walk. Sam Huff had a homer. Josh Sale was two for four with a homer. Ezequiel Duran had a pair of walks. Bubba Thompson had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score