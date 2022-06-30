Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Don’t worry, Jack Leiter is just missing his scheduled start because of arm fatigue... maybe.

While the Rangers are giving him some time off, we have all seen cases of “arm fatigue” turn into something more serious.

The Leody Taveras bandwagon is accepting passengers, all aboard!

While there were some big additions for 2022, the Rangers still have a ways to go before they’re a for-real contending team.

Evan Grant wonders if the Rangers have put together their winningest lineup over the last couple of weeks.

Chris Woodward says the team just needs to keep improving, that rebuilding is a process, and you have to crawl before you walk.