Poll: 2022 Texas Rangers win total

How many wins are the Rangers going to end up with?

By Adam J. Morris
Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Its almost halfway through the season, and its an off-day, and we haven’t done one of these for a while...

So let’s do a poll on the Rangers’ 2022 win total.

Right now the Rangers are at 36-38 on the year. Fangraphs projects the Rangers to end the season with 77 wins, as a point of reference.

How many (regular season) wins do you think the Rangers will end the 2022 season with?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

How many regular season wins do you think the Rangers will end 2022 with?

view results
  • 0%
    69 or fewer
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    70-72
    (5 votes)
  • 11%
    73-75
    (21 votes)
  • 22%
    76-78
    (42 votes)
  • 34%
    79-81
    (64 votes)
  • 25%
    82-84
    (47 votes)
  • 4%
    85+
    (8 votes)
187 votes total Vote Now

