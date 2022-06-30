Poll: 2022 Texas Rangers win total

Its almost halfway through the season, and its an off-day, and we haven’t done one of these for a while...

So let’s do a poll on the Rangers’ 2022 win total.

Right now the Rangers are at 36-38 on the year. Fangraphs projects the Rangers to end the season with 77 wins, as a point of reference.

How many (regular season) wins do you think the Rangers will end the 2022 season with?

Cast your vote below...