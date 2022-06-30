Minor league update for 6/30/22

Ryan Garcia continued his run of success in the Carolina League, going 4.2 innings, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing one run on a solo home run. Nick Lockhart retired the one batter he faced, and picked up the win as a result. Josh Gessner, meanwhile, got a four inning save, striking out five and walking three while allowing one run.

Daniel Mateo and Maximo Acosta each had a hit. Alejandro Osuna had a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/cannon-ballers-vs-wood-ducks/2022/06/30/669639#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=669639

Robbie Ahlstrom started for Hickory, allowing four runs in six innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Thomas Saggese homered. Trevor Hauver had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a double and a walk. Evan Carter doubled.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/grasshoppers-vs-crawdads/2022/06/30/673725#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673725

Marc Church made his AA debut for Frisco, walking one and allowing a hit in an inning of work.

Justin Foscue had a double and a pair of walks. Dustin Harris had a single, a double and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/hooks-vs-roughriders/2022/06/30/671819#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=671819

Spencer Howard had his best start of the season for Round Rock, striking out 11 in seven shutout innings with one hit and one walk. Spencer Patton struck out five in two shutout innings.

Bubba Thompson was two for four with a homer and a stolen base. Ezequiel Duran homered. Nick Solak doubled.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-express/2022/06/30/664999#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=664999

D.J. McCarty struck out seven and walked two in four innings. Kai Wynyard struck out three in three shutout innings. Adrian Rodriguez struck out two in two shutout innings.

Danyer Cueva was three for four with a double and a stolen base. Miguel Aparicio was two for five with a double. Yeison Morrobel had two hits.

ACL Rangers box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/acl-d-backs-red-vs-acl-rangers/2022/06/30/710499#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=710499