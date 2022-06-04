Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers pulled a defeat from the jaws of victory last night after a 9th inning Mariners homer off Joe Barlow won it for Seattle.

Kennedi Landry’s game story notes a solid night from Dane Dunning.

Also the roof at Globe Life Field apparently sprung a leak last night, making it the second area sports-palace in the last couple weeks to do so.

Elsewhere, Rangers’ starter Martin Perez was named the AL Pitcher of the Month after a stellar May.

Joe Hoyt writes about Josh Smith’s knack for getting plunked.

The Rangers came out for batting practice wearing Robb Elementary and orange ‘Gun Violence Awareness’ shirts yesterday.

And Jim Cramer Bowden had the Rangers as a triple-sell but he’s upgrading them all the way to a “Don’t Buy.”

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Mariners continue their weekend series today at 3:05. Glenn Otto is on the mound for the Rangers.

Have a good weekend!