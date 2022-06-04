Texas Rangers lineup for June 4, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.
Texas has a three game losing streak that they are looking to snap today against the hated Mariners of the Pacific Northwest. They’ll be looking to break the losing streak with a lineup that includes Ezequiel Duran, who is making his major league debut, at third base, and Charlie “the Culb” Culberson in left field.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garver — DH
Garcia — RF
Huff — C
Lowe — 1B
Duran — 3B
Culberson — LF
White — CF
3:05 p.m. Central start time
Loading comments...