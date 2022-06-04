Texas Rangers lineup for June 4, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Marco Gonzales for the M’s.

Texas has a three game losing streak that they are looking to snap today against the hated Mariners of the Pacific Northwest. They’ll be looking to break the losing streak with a lineup that includes Ezequiel Duran, who is making his major league debut, at third base, and Charlie “the Culb” Culberson in left field.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Huff — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Culberson — LF

White — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time