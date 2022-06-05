Minor league update for 6/4/22

Down East got a combined shutout from Mitch Bratt (4 IP), Dylan MacLean (2 IP) and Damian Mendoza (3 IP). Ian Moller homered and walked. Cam Cauley had three hits and three stolen bases. Marcus Smith had a hit, two walks and a stolen base. Junior Paniagua had two hits and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of walks.

Owen White struck out ten batters and walked none in six innings, giving up two runs on nine hits. The newly acquired Yohanse Morel allowed a run in two innings of work.

Thomas Saggese walked, doubled and homered. Luisangela Acuna had a walk and a homer. Chris Seise was three for five. Aaron Zavala had a walk and a hit. Cody Freeman had a walk and two hits.

Avery Weems started for Frisco, allowing five runs on seven hits (2 HRs) in 4.2 IP while striking out six. Kyle Gowdy allowed a hit and a walk in 0.2 IP.

Jonathan Ornelas was two for six with a homer. Blaine Crim and Dustin Harris each had two hits and a walk.

Josh Sborz started for Round Rock and threw two shutout innings. Jonathan Hernandez continued his rehab assignment, facing three batters in pitching for the second day in a row. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a run on a solo home run in 1.2 IP.

Leody Taveras had a hit and a walk. Nick Solak was two for three with a triple and a walk.

