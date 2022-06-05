Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners by a score of 3-2.

Joe Barlow rebounded from Friday’s blown save with a 1-2-3 inning on Saturday.

Ezequiel Duran was called up to replace Josh Smith, who went on the i.l. with a sprained shoulder.

Jim Callis writes about what to expect from Duran.

Levi Weaver looks at the third base situation after the injury to Smith.

Evan Grant looks at the state of the Joey Gallo trade, which appears very positive for the Rangers.

The DMN’s notes talk about Jonathan Hernandez, Ryan Garcia, Zak Kent, and Bark in the Park.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.