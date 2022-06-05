Texas Rangers lineup for June 5, 2022 against the Seattle Mariners: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and George Kirby for the M’s.

The Texas Rangers look to take the rubber match against the Seattle Mariners, as well as make this a winning homestand rather than a losing home stand. Texas also has the opportunity to move into a tie for second place in the American League West today with a win against Seattle and an Anaheim loss in Philadelphia.

The Rangers have their newest callups in the lineup today, batting eighth and ninth, with Jonah Heim behind the plate.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Garcia — CF

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Walker — LF

1:35 p.m. Central start time