25-28 - Rangers beef another winnable game, drop series to M’s

The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Seattle Mariners scored six runs in extras.

* deep, existential sigh *

Player of the Game: Ezequiel Duran collected his first big league hit. It was a meek infield single. He’ll remember that forever. But maybe he’ll remember his second big league hit more.

It should have been the eventual game winning run but the Rangers let another victory slip through their hands.

Up Next: The Rangers make their way to Cuyahoga County where they will get their first look at the Guardians. RHP Jon Gray is set to make the start for Texas against RHP Cal Quantrill for Cleveland in the opener.

Monday evening’s first pitch from Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.