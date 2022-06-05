Minor league update for 6/5/22

Winston Santos started for the Wood Ducks, striking out six in five innings while walking one and allowing seven hits, including a home run, and four runs. Junior Paniagua was two for four with a double.

Down East box score

Mason Englert started for Hickory and went 4.1 IP, allowing three runs, striking out three and walkingone. Destin Dotson allowed a run on one walk and two hits in 0.2 IP, striking out one. Marc Church struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Trevor Hauver had a homer and three walks. Aaron Zavala had a hit and two walks. Thomas Saggese was three for six with a homer and three stolen bases. Cody Freeman had a double. Angel Aponte had a single and a trip.e

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford went four innings for the Frisco Roughriders, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out two. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Nick Snyder started and threw a scoreless inning, striking out two. Daniel Robert also struck out two in a scoreless inning. Jose Leclerc, continuing on his rehab assignment, faced four batters, went to 3-2 on all of them, walked three of them and got a GIDP out of the other one. Hever Bueno came in in relief of Leclerc and fanned the one batter he faced, but also threw a wild pitch to bring one of Leclerc’s runners home.

Nick Solak had a pair of hits. Zach Reks was two for three with a walk and a homer.

Round Rock box score