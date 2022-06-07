Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

MLB dot com’s Mandy Bell notes that yesterday’s series opener in Cleveland was washed out so we get (at least) 18 innings of Texas Rangers baseball today.

Evan Grant writes that the weather postponement might have benefited the Rangers as it gave the pitching staff a much-needed rest.

Eli White’s Spider-Man dong-robber was named the Play of the Week by Major League Baseball.

Kennedi Landry chimes in on who could be dangled at the deadline by the Rangers later this summer.

Grant takes a look at the continued struggles from the Rangers offense when it comes to squaring up fastballs.

FanGraphs’ David Laurila spoke with Rangers pitching prospect Owen White as the right-hander continues to develop at High-A Hickory.

Meanwhile, White’s teammate Thomas Saggese was named the second baseman on the Prospect Team of the Week by MLB Pipeline.

And, if Martin Perez has about 20 more starts like he’s put together so far this season, he might do something that would currently get you 50-to-1 odds.

Have a nice day!