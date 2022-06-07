Minor league update for 6/6/22

So I am used to not doing minor league updates for Mondays since there are no regularly scheduled games on Mondays.

But that’s for the full season affiliates. The Arizona Complex League teams play on Mondays, and ACL action kicked off yesterday, so there’s minor league action to be updated now on Mondays as well.

Aidan Curry, who the Rangers signed as an undrafted free agent out of Fordham Prep in New York City in 2020, started for the Surprise Squad and threw 4.1 shutout innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four. Kai Wynyard allowed three runs in two innings of work while striking out three. Eury Rosada, who put up a 2.00 ERA in 54 IP in the DSL in 2021, was roughed up in his stateside debut, allowing six runs in an inning of work. 2021 17th rounder Michael Alfonso went 0.2 IP, striking out one and allowing one hit. Alberto Mota, a 19 year old righthander from Venezuela, allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out one.

Miguel Aparicio, who is with the ACL squad rehabbing, was one for four with a walk. Yeison Morrobel had a pair of hits. Danyer Cueva, who turned 18 just two weeks ago, had a single, a double and two walks. Gleider Figuereo, who turns 18 later this month, drew a pair of walks. Andres Mesa had a single, a double and a walk. Jeferson Espinal had a triple and a walk.

ACL Rangers box score