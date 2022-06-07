Texas Rangers Game 1 lineup for June 7, 2022

Texas Rangers lineup for June 7, 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Cal Quantrill for the Guardians.

We are going to try again to play the game that was originally scheduled to take place yesterday, and that was postponed. We do have a different lineup for Game One — with Andy Ibanez being called up today to take the place of Brett Martin, who is on the COVID i.l., Marcus Semien is the DH in the early game, Ezequiel Duran is playing second base, and Andy Ibanez is at third base.

The lineup:

Semien — SS

Seager — DH

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Huff — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 2B

Walker — LF

Ibanez — 3B

2:10 p.m. Central start time