Martin to COVID i.l., Ibanez, Sborz up

The Texas Rangers have placed pitcher Brett Martin on the COVID injured list, the team announced today. To take Martin’s place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled infielder Andy Ibanez.

In addition, the Rangers have designated Josh Sborz as their 27th man for today’s doubleheader. Because the doubleheader was not scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, Sborz will only be eligible for the second game of the doubleheader.

Donnie Ecker, the Rangers’ bench coach and offensive coordinator, has also been placed into the COVID health and safety protocols.

Ibanez was just sent down to Round Rock, and wouldn’t be eligible to return but for someone being placed on the injured list. He’s starting Game One, and it would make sense to have him as the player replacing Martin, since as a position player he can potentially appear in both games, while Sborz is not going to be used in both games.