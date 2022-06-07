Angels fire Joe Maddon

The Anaheim Angels have fired manager Joe Maddon today, the team announced. Phil Nevin has been named as the team’s interim manager.

This is not that surprising. The Angels lost their twelfth consecutive game last night to the Boston Red Sox by a 1-0 score, and they have gone from being in first place in the A.L. West with a one game lead over the Astros on May 10 to 8.5 games back of the Astros as of this moment.

Maddon managed the Tampa Bay Rays from 2006 through 2014, developing a reputation as being one of the top managers in the game. After the Rays were sold Maddon exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and took the Chicago Cubs manager gig, which he held from 2015 through 2019.

After the 2019 season, Maddon left the Cubs and joined the Anaheim Angels as part of the Angels’ latest push for relevance. After a 26-34 season in 2020 and a 77-85 campaign in 2021, the expectations were that Anaheim would turn things and be a playoff contender in 2022. Instead, they are once again under .500.