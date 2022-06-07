25-29 - Gray day in Cleveland unkind as Rangers lose opener 6-3

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Cleveland Guardians scored six runs.

After it had appeared that Jon Gray had finally settled into the 2022 season with his last few outings, today things went about as well as the weather has treated the Rangers thus far during their stay in Ohio.

Gray allowed all five runs on six hits and four walks while collecting an uncharacteristically low three strikeouts.

Frankly, that Cleveland only scored five runs while Gray was laboring was a bit of a win and though the offense finally muscled up some runs later in the contest, the damage was already done which means Texas will have to come through in game two to avoid a doubleheader sweep.

Player of the Game: Steele Walker collected his first big league hit, a solo home run. Congratulations to Mr. Walker.

Up Next: Another game in like 30 minutes. LHP Taylor Hearn will pitch for Texas opposite LHP Kirk McCarty for Cleveland.