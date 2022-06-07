26-29 - Rangers earn nightcap win over Guardians 6-3

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Cleveland Guardians scored three runs.

The Rangers and Guardians played two games today but they were the same game just inverted. After Cleveland won the first game 6-3, Texas came out in the second game and split the doubleheader with a win by the same score.

Even how the games played out were very similar but reversed. The Guardians scored their way to a substantial lead in the opener, only for the Rangers to make it close late before Cleveland put the game away with an insurance run.

In tonight’s win, the Rangers scored early and often until the Guardians made a late comeback attempt before Texas put up a run to snuff out the rally and secure a split.

There were a few differences, however, as Cleveland peppered Jon Gray with hits and drawn walks on their way to their early lead in Game 1. Meanwhile, the Rangers harried Guardians’ starter Kirk McCarty with three dongs in the first four innings of Game 2 before adding a fourth and final home run to seal the deal.

Player of the Game: There was Eli White putting in a superhuman effort in the field again.

Ezequiel Duran had three hits in his fourth big league game. Nathaniel Lowe had three hits including a home run that ruined some guy’s night.

This guy came to watch his Guardians and eat a $27 ballpark pizza. Lowe just made an enemy for life. pic.twitter.com/OjS7wvNoGO — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) June 8, 2022

Jonah Heim had two hits and a dinger. Taylor Hearn had a decent outing to pick up the win. There was a lot to choose from in the nightcap but none better than Marcus Semien who went 4 for 4 with two dongs after he went 3 for 4 with a homer in the first game.

Before today, Semien had three dingers on the season, today alone he had three. Semien is heating up and that’s great news for the Rangers and bad news for the rest of the American League.

Up Next: The Rangers and Guardians will close out this series with a rubber match featuring RHP Dane Dunning set to start for Texas against RHP Shane Bieber for Cleveland.

Wednesday’s first pitch in the finale from Progressive Field is scheduled for 6:10 pm CDT.