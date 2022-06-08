Minor league update for 6/7/22

Gavin Collyer started for the Ducks, and he struck out seven in seven innings, but allowed four runs on five hits (two HRs) and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a double. Ian Moller had a walk and two stolen bases. Maximo Acosta, Daniel Mateo and Junior Paniagua had a hit apiece.

Down East box score

The Crawdads had T.K. Roby on the mound, and Roby struck out ten in 5.2 IP, but also allowed three solo home runs. He didn’t walk anyone, though, and allowed just one hit aside from the homers. Chris Seise had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna and Cody Freeman had a hit apiece.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for Frisco and had command issues once again, allowing seven runs on seven hits, including a pair of homers, and four walks in five innings of work, striking out five. Jonathan Ornelas and Blaine Crim each had hits.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn only went 2.1 IP, allowing two runs while walking three and allowing three hits, striking out one. Demarcus Evans walked three in 1.2 IP. Yerry Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning. Jake Latz struck out four in two scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez, in his latest rehab outing, allowing a run on two hits in an inning of work, striking out two. Daniel Robert allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work, striking out three.

I am not sure why Winn was pulled so early — the play-by-play didn’t show an injury delay, so he may have just been on a shorter pitch count (he was lifted at 52 pitches).

Leody Taveras singled and homered. Bubba Thompson doubled and drew a walk.

Round Rock box score

Ivan Oviedo started for the Surprise Squad and went four innings, allowing a run while striking out four. Joseph Montalvo, last year’s 20th rounder, threw 2.1 shutout innings, striking out three. Evan Elliott, last year’s 15th rounder, threw a scoreless inning.

Rehabbing Miguel Aparicio hit a three run home run. My guess is he will be in Frisco later this week. Zion Bannister went three for four with a double. Yeison Morrobel was one for three with a walk. Jojo Blackmon was three for three with a walk.

ACL Rangers box score