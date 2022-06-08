Minor league update for 6/8/22

Emiliano Teodo crushed it for Down East, as he faced the minimum over five innings, striking out ten and walking one. Jose Corniell threw 2.2 scoreless IP, striking out three while allowing one walk and one hit.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco took the mound for Hickory and allowed just one run on one hit (bur four walks) in five innings of work, striking out six. Yohanse Morel allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work. Marc Church struck out four in two scoreless innings.

Cody Freeman had a double and a homer. Thomas Saggese and Angel Aponte each had a double. Keyber Rodriguez had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Cole Ragans was terrific for Frisco, going 6.1 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out nine while allowing three hits. Chase Lee walked one and struck out one in 0.2 IP. Fernery Ozuna threw two scoreless innings.

Dustin Harris homered. Justin Foscue, fresh off the injured list, singled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-sod-poodles/2022/06/08/672274#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=672274

Round Rock just started, and I’m not likely staying up until midnight, so their game will be updated in the morning.