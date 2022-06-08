Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

T.R. Sullivan continues his memoirs by talking Yankees, celebrities, and Adam’s main man Donald Trump.

You know that scene in The Fifth Element where Bruce Willis convinces Mila Jovovich that life is worth saving? Well imagine that scene with Ken Griffey Jr and Sam Huff.

Marcus Semien was apparently sucking for dramatic effect as his offense kicked in to gear in yesterday’s double header.

Kennedi Landry taps the Elias Sports Bureau to explore just how special Semien’s performance yesterday was.

Eli White, on the other hand, has been pretty consistently awesome teleporting around in the outfield.

Steele Walker just needed one swing to collect his first big league hit and homer.

Jack Leiter had a disappointing outing against Amarillo.

At D Magazine Jamey Newberg discusses why the Rangers have been playing such interesting baseball over the last month.