Texas Rangers lineup for June 8, 2022 against the Cleveland Guardians: the starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Shane Bieber for the Guardians.

After yesterday’s doubleheader, the Rangers finish out the series in Cleveland this evening, going up against Shane Bieber and the Guardians.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Duran — 3B

Walker — LF

White — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time