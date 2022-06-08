 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 56 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Cleveland Guardians

To take a series from The Land

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Cleveland Guardians

Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 6:25 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Progressive Field

RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Shane Bieber

Today's Lineups

RANGERS GUARDIANS
Marcus Semien - 2B Myles Straw - CF
Corey Seager - SS Amed Rosario - SS
Mitch Garver - DH Jose Ramirez - 3B
Adolis Garcia - RF Josh Naylor - 1B
Jonah Heim - C Oscar Gonzalez - RF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Andres Gimenez - 2B
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Richie Palacios - DH
Steele Walker - LF Austin Hedges - C
Eli White - CF Steven Kwan - LF
Dane Dunning - RHP Shane Bieber - RHP

Go Rangers!

Update: We’re currently in a rain delay in the top of the 5th.

