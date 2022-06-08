Game 56 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Cleveland Guardians

Texas Rangers @ Cleveland Guardians
Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 6:25 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Progressive Field
RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP Shane Bieber
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|GUARDIANS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Myles Straw - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Josh Naylor - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Oscar Gonzalez - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Richie Palacios - DH
|Steele Walker - LF
|Austin Hedges - C
|Eli White - CF
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Dane Dunning - RHP
|Shane Bieber - RHP
Go Rangers!
Update: We’re currently in a rain delay in the top of the 5th.
Loading comments...