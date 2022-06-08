26-30 - Rangers felled by Guardians in rain-soaked rubber match

The Texas Rangers didn’t score while the Cleveland Guardians plated four runs.

The rain that marred Texas’ entire trip to Ohio made us wait all evening to watch the Rangers get shut out and drop the series so I’m pulling out the all-time greatest diss track for a city in honor of ol’ Moses’ town:

Player of the Game: Brock Burke came out on the other side of the rain delay and tossed a couple of scoreless innings but that’s about as good as it gets for Texas tonight.

Up Next: The Rangers are allowed to get the hell out of Cleveland and enjoy a day off in Chicago before starting up a series against the White Sox on Friday night.