Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg takes a look at the trades from 2017 to now and says that the timetable has been pointing to 2022 the whole time.

Marcus Semien says that the key to his recent hot streak is crypto.

Eli White’s awesome defense gives the Rangers some outfield flexibility, and the Rangers may be using that flexibility soon.

Cole Ragans has had an inconsistent 2022 but just turned in his strongest start of the year.

The Rangers were building some momentum going into last night’s rain delay, but two hours later Adolis Garcia got picked off second and all that momentum went away.