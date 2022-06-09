2022 Down East Wood Ducks pitching stats

We are about two months in to the baseball season, and there’s an off day today, and so it seems like as good a time as any to take a look at the stats for the players on the Rangers’ various minor league affiliates.

We will start off with the pitchers for the low-A Down East Wood Ducks:

Low-A ball is low-A ball, and so these guys are a long ways away, and we don’t want to get too worked up about A ball numbers. That being said, there are some very encouraging things here.

Perhaps the most notable development is the performance of Mitch Bratt. The lefthander, a 5th round pick in 2021 out of Canada (via Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia), has looked impressive thusfar. Bratt, who doesn’t turn 19 until next month, has been challenged with a full season assignment and has responded well. The scouting reports for Bratt have been glowing, as well.

Also earning praise is Winston Santos, a small righthander who turned 20 in April and who is generating buzz while doing an impressive job of missing bats. He is not someone who we were hearing about prior to 2022, but he’s showing up on prospect lists based on his early season performance.

Larson Kindreich has been mowing down low-A hitters this year, and the lefty probably won’t be in Down East much longer. An 8th rounder out of Biola in 2021, Kindreich was named the organization’s Minor League Starting Pitcher of the Month for the month of May, and given he turns 23 later this month, I expect he’ll be in Hickory before too long.