Rangers Reacts Survey — Martin Perez

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Rangers fans and fans across the country.

Prior to the 2022 season, Martin Perez was signed to a one year deal by the Rangers, and was viewed as something of a stopgap guy — someone the team hoped would simply eat some innings and help round out the rotation while the organization let some of its younger starting ptichers develop.

Instead, Perez has been one of the best starting pitchers in the major leagues this season. That’s led to some debate about what the Rangers should do with Perez this month, in advance of the trade deadline — particularly given that the Rangers have been hovering around .500 this year, not quite in the playoff race, but also not quite out of it yet.

The trade deadline is a month away, so we want to know, what should the Rangers do with Martin Perez this month?

Cast your vote below...

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/ORA0U6/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.