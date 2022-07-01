Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

On the first day of July, Levi Weaver has five factors that could determine if the Rangers are buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Evan Grant writes that as strong of a first half as Jonah Heim has had, he's likely still a longshot to be an All-Star.

The DMN has a roundup of who's being mocked to the Rangers with the 3rd pick of the upcoming draft.

Kennedi Landry writes about Rangers Tigers.

Eno Sarris has a list of seven big league hitters who have made very positive adjustments this season and a Ranger makes an appearance on the list.

That's all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series with the Mets in New York tonight with Glenn Otto on the mound for Texas. Go Rangers.