Texas Rangers lineup for July 1, 2022 against the New York Mets: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Chris Bassitt for the Mets.

The Texas Rangers start a three game series in New York tonight, as they continue to try to keep afloat in the Wild Card race in the American League and see if they can somehow get back to .500 at some point this season. Jonah Heim is hitting cleanup, which is kind of weird, and Josh Smith is hitting ninth.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Heim — C

Calhoun — LF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Smith — 3B

6:10 p.m. Central start time