The Texas Rangers apparently scored three runs while I am led to believe the New York Mets scored four runs.

ATV+,DW*

*Apple TV+, didn’t watch

Player of the Game: Someone probably did something good.

Up Next: The Rangers will return to a (marginally) less gatekept broadcast with LHP Martin Perez next up for Texas against a pitcher to be named later for NL style New York.

Saturday’s first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 3:10 pm CDT.