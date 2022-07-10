Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Minnesota Twins by a score of 9-7 yesterday.

The game was closed out by Brett Martin, who picked up his second save in two days.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager hit back-to-back home runs for the first time this season as the pair heats up.

The DMN reports that catcher Sam Huff is a “strong possibility” to be called up to replace Mitch Garver when he goes on the injured list for season ending surgery on Monday.

