Martin Perez named to All Star team

Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez has been named to the American League All Star team, it was announced today. It is Perez’s first time being named to the All Star team.

Perez is the lone Rangers representative this year. Jonah Heim had a solid case to be named to the team, but Jose Trevino, who the Rangers traded to the Yankees right before spring training, was named instead as the backup catcher. Heim’s .262/.314/.476 slash line is superior to Trevino’s .255/.303/.438 slash line, and Heim has about 50% more plate appearances, but the defensive metrics for Trevino have been more favorable than for Heim.

The All Star Game will be on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Check it out and root for Martin Perez.