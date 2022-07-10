Texas Rangers lineup for July 10, 2022 against the Minnesota Twins: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Dylan Bundy for the Twins.
Texas will try to sweep the Twinkies this afternoon, and have a lefty-heavy lineup against Twins righty Dylan “Al” Bundy. Mitch Garver is batting seventh and DHing in what will be his final appearance of the season before he has season-ending surgery on Monday.
The lineup:
Smith — 3B
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — CF
Lowe — 1B
Calhoun — RF
Garver — DH
Miller — LF
Viloria — C
1:35 p.m. Central start time
