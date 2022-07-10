 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 83 Game Day Thread - Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

The Rangers will try to bust out the brooms

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Sunday, July 10, 2022, 1:35 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Dylan Bundy vs. RHP Dane Dunning

Today's Lineups

TWINS RANGERS
Luis Arraez - 1B Josh Smith - 3B
Carlos Correa - SS Marcus Semien - 2B
Byron Buxton - DH Corey Seager - SS
Max Kepler - RF Adolis Garcia - CF
Jorge Polanco - 2B Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Alex Kirilloff - LF Kole Calhoun - RF
Nick Gordon - CF Mitch Garver - DH
Jose Miranda - 3B Brad Miller - LF
Ryan Jeffers - C Meibrys Viloria - C
Dylan Bundy - RHP Dane Dunning - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...