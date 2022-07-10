Game 83 Game Day Thread - Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins @ Texas Rangers
Sunday, July 10, 2022, 1:35 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Dylan Bundy vs. RHP Dane Dunning
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RANGERS
|Luis Arraez - 1B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Corey Seager - SS
|Max Kepler - RF
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Brad Miller - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Meibrys Viloria - C
|Dylan Bundy - RHP
|Dane Dunning - RHP
Go Rangers!
