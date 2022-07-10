Rangers activate Bush, option Allard

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Matt Bush from the 15 day injured list. To make room for Bush on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Kolby Allard to AAA Round Rock.

When the Rangers put Bush on the injured list with forearm soreness, they said at the time it was not a major issue and he would be back quickly. Well, they were right, as Bush has been activated after spending the minimum amount of time on the injured list, and presumably will resume a late inning role.

As for Allard, he was called up a few days ago when John King was sent down so that the Rangers would have a long reliever available in the bullpen. He didn’t pitch while he was up, and now returns to Round Rock, where he will presumably re-join their rotation and wait for the next time the Rangers need a long man in the majors.