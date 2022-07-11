2022 Texas Rangers Weekly Recap Vol. 6

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 39-44

Rangers Series Record: 6-7

Once again, the Rangers are terrified to hit .500. After getting within a game of .500 after their series against Kansas City at the end of June, they’ve gone 3-6 so far this month.

This week they got swept by the Baltimore Orioles, who are now on an eight game win streak, thanks to two walk-offs. All three games were one-run losses. Texas is now 5-17 in one run games.

Remember when winning one-run games at an alarming rate got them into the playoffs in 2016? Good times!

The Rangers had 5 one-run games this week, and only won one of them. It’s clear, they’re going to need to start winning those, and not saying that if they do they’ll be contenders. However, this is a team that organization that’s trying to prove they’re done with rebuilding and to prove that, they need to be at .500 or hovering above it. They have the pieces to be a good team, they just need to start winning the games they should win. If they found a way to get it together, they could at the very least make a competitive run for a wild card spot, in which they’re just four games back from.

Their upcoming last week of games before the All Star Break comes against the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners. They’ll play three home games against Oakland, who is currently last in the majors. Then they’ll play four games against Seattle, also at home, who is currently second in the AL West, also on an eight game win streak and tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second wild card spot.

Speaking of the All Star break, Martin Perez is the lone Ranger headed to LA for the game. This is his first All Star game. Former Ranger catcher, Jose Trevino, will also be make his All Star game debut.