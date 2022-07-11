Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the bats produced over the weekend for the Texas Rangers but Sunday ended up another one-run loss.

Jeff Wilson notes that Martin Perez is the Rangers’ lone All-Star representative after a career first-half run.

Evan Grant writes about how Perez returned to Texas and found himself before finding himself in Los Angeles among the game’s best later this month.

Landry writes that it was a big weekend for Marteen as in addition to making the All-Star team, he also got engaged.

Like Jack Leiter last year, Grant writes that if you want to know who the Rangers might be targeting at the MLB Draft, look no further than the fathers.

Landry writes about the mindset for Texas and their philosophy ahead of the draft where they will have the No. 3 overall pick.

Grant writes that while the big names at the top haven’t had the easiest summers, less heralded pitching prospects have been thriving on the farm.

The All-Star rosters were set yesterday and it didn’t include Jonah Heim but did include Jose Trevino. Zach Crizer has a blurb for each player who made the event.

Fresh off becoming Texas’ new de facto closer, Brett Martin joined Wilson’s Rangers Today podcast to chat.

And, local team broadcast legend Ted Nichols-Payne passed away suddenly yesterday after engineering 30 years of Rangers radio games. Rest in peace, Ted.

Have a nice day!