Minor league update for 7/10/22

Winston Santos started for Down East and was solid, throwing six shutout innings, striking out three and walking two. Kai Wynyard struck out three in 1.2 IP.

Maximo Acosta had a hit. Marcus Smith had a walk and a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Down East box score

Mason Englert started for Hickory, allowing four runs in 2.2 IP, allowing two homers, two walks and three strikeouts. Evan Carter was two for three with a walk. Chris Seise and Aaron Zavala each had hits.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter had probably his worst start as a professional for Frisco, allowing seven runs on six hits — including a pair of home runs — while walking two and striking out two. Avery Weems allowed three runs in three innings, striking out three and walking one.

Jonathan Ornelas had a hit. Dustin Harris drew a walk.

Frisco box score

Cole Winn had probably his worst start of the year, allowing eight runs on six hits and four walks, including a home run. Hever Bueno allowed a pair of runs on 1.1 IP. Daniel Robert struck out three and walked in two innings. Nick Snyder struck out one and walked one in an inning. Josh Sborz struck out three and walked one in an inning. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one and gave up a hit in an inning. A.J. Alexy struck out one in an inning.

Ezequiel Duran had a hit. Steele Walker and Nick Solak each had a walk.

Round Rock