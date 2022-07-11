Five Rangers in BA mid-season top 100 prospect list

Baseball America has done a full update on their top 100 prospect rankings for the mid-season, and the Rangers have five players who are on the list.

The top two Rangers prospects are still Jack Leiter (at 37) and Josh Jung (at 39), though Leiter has dropped some from his previous ranking, when he was #22.

Shooting up the boards, meanwhile, is Evan Carter. The 2020 second rounder, who wasn’t on the rankings this past offseason, and appeared at #57 in a recent update, is all the way up to #43 on the BA list in this version. Carter — who doesn’t turn 20 until the end of the month — is having a solid season at high-A Hickory, slashing .262/.364/.433, and he’s the biggest mover among the Rangers prospects over the first half of 2022.

Ezequiel Duran, meanwhile, is at #52 on the updated list, while Owen White rounds things out at #86.

Whoever the Rangers select at #3 next week should also end up in the top 100, as well, potentially giving the Rangers six top 100 prospects.