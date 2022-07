Texas Rangers lineup for July 11, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Spencer Howard for the Rangers Adrian Martinez for the A’s.

We are in the final week before the All Star Break, and the Rangers begin the week with a game against the Oakland A’s that has Spencer Howard on the mound. I know we are all fired up.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Calhoun — DH

Miller — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time