Game 84 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Monday, July 11, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Adrian Martinez vs. RHP Spencer Howard
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Ramon Laureano - CF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Corey Seager - SS
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Chad Pinder - DH
|Jonah Heim - C
|Stephen Piscotty - RF
|Kole Calhoun - DH
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Brad Miller - LF
|Sheldon Neuse - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Adrian Martinez - RHP
|Spencer Howard - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...