Game 84 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

AL Player of the Week Corey Seager and the Rangers take on the A’s

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Monday, July 11, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Adrian Martinez vs. RHP Spencer Howard

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Vimael Machin - 3B Josh Smith - 3B
Ramon Laureano - CF Marcus Semien - 2B
Sean Murphy - C Corey Seager - SS
Seth Brown - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Elvis Andrus - SS Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Chad Pinder - DH Jonah Heim - C
Stephen Piscotty - RF Kole Calhoun - DH
Tony Kemp - LF Brad Miller - LF
Sheldon Neuse - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
Adrian Martinez - RHP Spencer Howard - RHP

Go Rangers!

