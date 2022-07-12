Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that two wildly different kinds of home runs punctuated a win for the Texas Rangers.

Joseph Hoyt writes that the rollercoaster campaign continues as the Rangers have won three of four to begin their final first half homestand.

The Levi Weaver Weaver Wire covers the end of Mitch Garver’s season and Martin Perez earning an All-Star nod.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers would have liked to have seen Jonah Heim be their second All-Star rep but that spot went, ironically, to Jose Trevino.

Mark Feinsand looks at what each team could stand to gain from the upcoming trade deadline with Texas in need of, you guessed it, starting pitching.

With the MLB Draft set to begin on Sunday, Kiley McDaniel offers a guide for what each team might be looking for.

Hoyt notes that Dane Dunning hit the IL with Sam Huff returning to the big leagues in place of Garver.

At FanGraphs, David Laurila asked players about their most influential teammates and Rangers GM Chris Young was a popular answer.

And, Mike Leslie tells of Louis Maidhof, a 96-year-old whose last wish was to go see the Rangers play one last time.

Have a nice day!