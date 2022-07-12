Jack Leiter, Dustin Harris named to Futures Team

Frisco Roughriders pitcher Jack Leiter and first baseman/outfielder Dustin Harris have been named to the American League team for the Futures Game. Leiter was named over the weekend, while Harris was added today.

Leiter was the #2 overall pick in the MLB Draft in 2021 out of Vanderbilt. He was the consensus #1 prospect in the Rangers system before the season, and was aggressively assigned to AA Frisco to start the season, where he has put up a 6.30 ERA in 50 innings over 14 games.

Harris was acquired from the Oakland A’s in the August 2020 trade for Mike Minor. He had a terrific 2021 season, slashing .327/.401/.542 in 466 plate appearances between low-A and high-A. In 311 plate appearances at AA Frisco this year, Harris has slashed .260/.351/.468 for AA Frisco while playing mostly left field.

You can see the complete rosters for the Futures Game, which will be played on July 16, 2022, at Dodger Stadium, here.