Texas Rangers lineup for July 12, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and James Kaprielian for the A’s.

The Rangers try to make it two in a row against the hated A’s of Oakland, and will hopefully not allow as many runs in the eighth inning as they did last night. Sam Huff is getting the start behind the plate, and both Steven Duggar and Brad Miller are starting.

The lineup:

Smith — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Taveras — CF

Miller — DH

Huff — C

Duggar — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time