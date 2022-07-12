Game 85 Game Day Thread - Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers
Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP James Kaprielian vs. RHP Glenn Otto
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Vimael Machin - 3B
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Corey Seager - SS
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Sheldon Neuse - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Skye Bolt - CF
|Brad Miller - DH
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Sam Huff - C
|Nick Allen - 2B
|Steven Duggar - LF
|James Kaprielian - RHP
|Glenn Otto - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...