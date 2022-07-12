Minor league update for 7/12/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East and went six innings, allowing three runs on a three run home run, striking out seven and not walking anyone. Nick Lockhart threw 1.2 IP, striking out three and walking one. Bubba Hoopii-Tuianetoa struck out three and walked one while allowing a run in 1.1 IP.

Maximo Acosta had a single, a homer and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had two singles and a walk.

Down East box score

T.K. Roby had an excellent start for Hickory, allowing two hits — one a solo homer — in seven innings of one run ball, striking out five and walking two. Destin Dotson struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna had a single, a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Cody Bradford allowed six runs in 3.2 IP, allowing a pair of homers and two walks while striking out four. Jonathan Ornelas homered and doubled. David Garcia singled and doubled. Justin Foscue had two hits.

Frisco box score

Jason Bahr allowed two runs in two innings of work. Chase Lee and John King allowed a hit and a walk while each threw a scoreless inning. Spencer Patton allowed a run in two innings of work.

Andy Ibanez had five hits. Ezequiel Duran had a double and a homer. Bubba Thompson had two hits.

Round Rock box score